‘Big Brother’ Promises Biggest Twist of the Summer for 1,000th Episode Special

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When “Big Brother” premiered back in July of 2000, CBS probably didn’t expect for the reality competition show to become the first primetime series to hit 1,000 episodes — but you know what Julie Chen Moonves says about the unexpected.

Season 28 is set to celebrate this monumental milestone on Thursday, Aug. 27, with the network promising a live eviction that will also introduce the biggest twist of the summer, a 26-year retrospective and “surprise appearances from former Houseguests determined by interactive fan votes.”

“We are thrilled and honored to be celebrating this unprecedented milestone,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a Monday statement. “It would not have been possible without all of the hardworking and talented people behind the scenes who make up our ‘Big Brother’ family. This achievement belongs to them, the hundreds of brave houseguests who have walked through the front door, our iconic host, Julie Chen Moonves, and, of course, our passionate fans.”

“Never did I ever expect the unexpected,” Chen Moonves agreed. “When we launched Season One, there were rumors we could get canceled midseason because we didn’t have the same ratings as ‘Survivor.’ And now look at us, Ma! Two former ‘Survivor’ players are currently on our show, including a former winner, Dee.”

“Although the past 28 seasons feel like the blink of an eye, it doesn’t look that way when you see all the fashion trends and hairstyles I’ve worn through the decades. That’s the dead giveaway for how long we’ve been around! I am humbled and grateful for this momentous occasion,” she continued. “May God allow ‘Big Brother’ to continue for at least another 1,000 original episodes, with more Zings, new Houseguests and countless HOH competitions still to come!”

But first, the 13 remaining Houseguests still have to survive an eviction or two — with no word on any double (or triple) evictions just yet. It’s also worth noting the end of the BB Time Capsule should coincide with whatever this new twist brings.

“Big Brother” is produced by Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America, with Grodner, Meehan and Chris Roach as EPs. New episodes air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS, along with more “Big Brother: Unlocked” planned for Aug. 23, Sept. 4 and Sept. 18. As always, you can follow along with live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.