Pluto TV to Host Free ‘Survivor’ Marathon Ahead of Season 50 Premiere

“Survivor” is celebrating 25 years and its upcoming 50th season with a free marathon streaming on Pluto TV.

Beginning Jan. 24 at 5:15pm ET/2:15 p.m. PT, the free, ad-supported streamer’s 24/7 “Survivor” channel will stream all 49 seasons of the long-running CBS reality competition series in chronological order, starting with Borneo and continuing through the most recent finale.

All seasons will also be available on demand at that time.

“Survivor” Season 50 will be a battle between 24 returning castaways.

It will feature 17 players who’ve only played once versus seven who’ve played multiple times, as well as a dozen each of both new era contestants and those pre-Season 40. Meanwhile, Heroes vs. Villains has the most returning players with four. Outside of returner seasons, 46, 48 and David vs. Goliath have the most representation with three castaways apiece. Additionally, the cast includes two winners and eight runners-up, as well as two people from Season 49.

Season 50 will mark the sixth cast to consist entirely of returning players, after All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, Second Chances, Game Changers and Winners at War.

Prior to the cast reveal, Probst allowed fans to impact the game during Season 48 by voting for things such as tribe colors, final four fire-making, number of camp supplies and frequency of immunity idols. However, viewers did not get to choose the contestants this time around as they did for Cambodia.

“Survivor: In the Hands of the Fans” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25, on CBS before streaming on Paramount+