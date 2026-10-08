‘Survivor’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ Premiere Ratings Soar Double Digits Over Last Year in Delayed Viewing | Exclusive

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The season openers for CBS’ “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” soared double digits over last year in delayed viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Following its milestone Season 50, the Season 51 debut of “Survivor,” which dropped on Wednesday, Sept. 23, brought in 6.9 million viewers across three days of multiplatform viewing, according to Nielsen figures. That’s up 13% over the Season 49 premiere, which brought in 6.1 million viewers in fall 2025.

Likewise, as “The Amazing Race” premiered its 39th season the following Wednesday on Sept. 30, the opener scored 4.6 million viewers across three days of viewing, rising 21% from the fall 2025 debut, which brought in 3.8 million viewers.

And elsewhere on CBS’ unscripted slate, the “Big Brother” Season 26 finale also benefitted from delayed viewing following its Oct. 1 debut. The season concluded with 5.1 million viewers tuning in for the finale across three days of multiplatform viewing, rising 7% from the season’s average viewership of 4.75 million.

During “Big Brother” Season 28, the competition series celebrated its milestone 1000th episode, becoming the first primetime series ever to reach 1,000 original episodes and even earned two Guinness World Records titles.

The “Big Brother” finale saw “Survivor” alum Rick Devens win the $750,000 grand prize over fellow houseguest Taylor Brown, who took home the second place cash prize of $75,000. Devens was also took home another $50,000 cash prize after winning the title of America’s Favorite Player.

“Big Brother” was also renewed for two more seasons, bringing the show through Season 30.