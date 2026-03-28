‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ Canceled at AMC After Season 1

AMC has canceled “Talamasca: The Secret Order,” putting a stake in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe show after one season.

Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Celine Buckens starred in the supernatural horror spy thriller from showrunners John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty.

“While we are not proceeding with another season of ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order,’ we are proud of the series and grateful for the efforts of everyone involved,” the network said in a statement to TheWrap. “The Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise.”

“Talamasca” was a spinoff of the Anne Rice-based shared universe that first sprang to life with “Interview With the Vampire.” Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk reprised their “Interview With the Vampire” characters in guest roles.

The show centered on a secretive agency that monitors and protects mortal humans from the supernatural world. The first season premiered in October with a November 23 finale.

The Anne Rice universe is still undead, as “Interview,” now titled “The Vampire Lestat,” comes back to life in June on AMC and AMC+, with a third season of “Mayfair Witches” set to take flight in 2027.