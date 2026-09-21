Taylor Frankie Paul Says She’s Leaving ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Due to Cast ‘Bullying’

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Taylor Frankie Paul revealed Monday she will leave “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” due to bullying from the cast of the Hulu reality series.

While Paul expressed her gratitude to the streamer for allowing her to return to the series following the controversy surrounding her toxic and sometimes violent relationship with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, she revealed in a Monday Instagram post that she would be removing herself from the show.

“It’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions,” Paul wrote in the Monday post. “My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out.”

A representative for Hulu and Jeff Jenkins Productions did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Paul’s exit from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” comes less than a week after reports that the reality star allegedly failed a drug test ordered by a Utah court amid her custody battles for her children, one of which she shares with Mortensen.

Paul identifies the treatment she’s endured from the cast as “bullying for months,” pointing particularly to messages she was sent from a group that “wanted to get [her] to the point of committing suicide.” That instance happened while Paul was on the way to shoot the introduction for Season 5, explaining that she wasn’t in the introduction because she turned around and went home. “Real or not someone made them for me to read,” she wrote.

“Some of the girls know what I’ve been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their ‘statements’ knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured,” she wrote. “Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me …. laughing about my kids is disgusting.”

Paul might be referring to statements from cast members like Mikayla Matthews, who revealed last week she would be leaving the show, saying “I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse.”