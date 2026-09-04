Taylor Frankie Paul Reveals Ending to Her Shelved Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

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Taylor Frankie Paul spoiled the ending of her shelved season of “The Bachelorette” to her “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” co-stars, according to a sneak peek of the Hulu docuseries.

Hulu’s “Get Real” podcast shared the new footage from Season 5 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” on Wednesday, which showed Paul discussing with Jessi Draper, Mikayla Matthews and Mayci Neeley how her season came to an end.

Namely, after Paul’s co-stars grilled her on whether she got intimate with any of the contestants in the ABC dating show’s fantasy suites, the embattled reality star appeared to say no, before discussing her final rose recipient.

“I didn’t start thinking that until people said it around me,” Paul said, seemingly referring to contestant Doug Mason, who has been compared to her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

“They have the same initials,” Draper added. “They’re both from Idaho. It’s so weird.”

According to Paul, she didn’t “learn all that until later,” confirming that she and this contestant did get engaged at the end of production for Season 22.

“And yes, he did get down on one knee and proposed, which I was shocked,” Paul shared with her friends. “We weren’t planning on doing that.”

This appeared to shock her co-stars, with Draper noting that the contestant had told them (likely during a hometown visit) that “he wasn’t going to [propose].”

“And did you say yes?” Draper asked.

“Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes, I did,” Paul responded, before hinting that the engaged bliss didn’t last long.

“Then I come home,” she continued. “Obviously, [Dakota and I] were texting. ‘When are you coming home? When are you going to be home?’ … I don’t know how it led to it, but he came over.”

Watch the scene below.

As we previously reported in March, ABC pulled Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” mere days before it was slated to premiere. The decision to shelve Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” came after video surfaced online of a domestic violence incident between Paul and her ex Mortensen, for which she was arrested in 2023.

The video controversy came as production paused on “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” amid a different “domestic assault investigation” in Utah, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed. Additionally, in the aftermath of the scandal, the ex-couple exchanged accusations of abuse at one another and battled over custody.

However, in April, the Salt Lake County district attorney declined to file charges against the reality star, noting at the time, “Several incidents that were submitted do not rise to the level of criminal offenses. The remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges where the State must be able to prove such allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration.”

A week later, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” resumed filming on Season 5.

Nonetheless, there’s been no word on what’s to become of “The Bachelorette” Season 22, despite ABC renewing “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Dancing with the Stars” for new seasons during the 2026-27 TV season.