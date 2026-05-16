Taylor Frankie Paul Reveals Where She Stands With Her ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants After ABC Shelved the Season

Taylor Frankie Paul revealed she’s become closer with many of her “Bachelorette” contestants, despite her personal drama derailing the planned Season 22.

The embattled reality star, who is known for starring on Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and was set to be the titular lead on the ABC dating competition series, issued the update on her Instagram Friday evening.

Alongside a video of herself dancing with Shane Parton, who was one of her on-camera suitors for Season 22, Paul addressed the misconception that “the men are pissed” over the situation.

“Oddly we became closer,” Paul wrote atop the footage. She added in the caption, “Handful of them have shown consistent kindness this entire time. [Shane Parton] tell your parents they can come visit now that I got extra space.”

Watch the video below.

As we previously reported, in March, ABC pulled Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” mere days before it was slated to premiere. The decision to shelve Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” came after video surfaced online of a domestic violence incident between Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, for which she was arrested in 2023.

Specifically, Paul and Mortensen were involved in a domestic violence incident in Season 1 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which documented the aftermath of the legal situation. Footage of this Season 1 incident, which occurred in 2023 and resulted in Paul’s arrest, was shared by TMZ — amid production’s recent pause over new domestic violence allegations — and showed Paul throwing several metal barstools at her then-boyfriend, as well as inadvertently hitting her daughter. The ex-couple have exchanged accusations of abuse at one another in the aftermath.

However, in April, the Salt Lake County district attorney declined to file charges against the reality star, noting at the time, “Several incidents that were submitted do not rise to the level of criminal offenses. The remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges where the State must be able to prove such allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration.”

A week later, Paul’s Hulu show, the aforementioned “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” resumed filming Season 5.

There’s currently no word on what’s to become of “The Bachelorette” Season 22 and it was notably absent from ABC’s summer slate — despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

Though, ABC did renew “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Dancing with the Stars” for new seasons during the 2026-27 TV season.