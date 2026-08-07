‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Lands 20-Episode Renewal After Taylor Frankie Paul Drama

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Despite high profile exits and investigations into its stars, Hulu has renewed “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” for 20 more episodes.

Season 5 of the reality series, which was in production earlier this year, will reportedly be truncated to just five episodes instead of the traditional 10. The season will premiere on Hulu later this year.

The filming schedule was interrupted by investigations into the series star Taylor Frankie Paul. The reality star’s former partner, with whom she shares a child, filed domestic violence claims against her this spring, but they have since been cleared.

Whitney Leavitt also announced she would be leaving the Hulu series after the upcoming fifth season. She shared plans to focus on her burgeoning theater and film career. (Leavitt recently concluded her record-breaking run in “Chicago” on Broadway this summer.)

The 20-episode renewal follows a similar pattern to previous seasons of the series. Hulu renewed the series for Seasons 2 and 3 together then the following year Seasons 4 and 5, filming with the women back-to-back.

Production has already started on Season 6 (star Layla Taylor broke the news on Hulu’s “Get Real” podcast), and the 20-episode renewal will include both Seasons 6 and 7.

The fifth season of the series would have unpacked Paul’s return from her experience as “The Bachelorette” on ABC. Her season never aired because a video from a domestic violence spat with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortenson was leaked to the public. The video led to investigations into Paul and her relationship.

There’s currently no word on what’s to become of “The Bachelorette” Season 22 and it was notably absent from ABC’s summer slate — despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

“It’s no secret that MomTok has been going through some drama this year,” Taylor said on the “Get Real” podcast. “It was the start of the blow up, it was definitely a darker season but a necessary one to understand where everyone’s at.”

Hulu has not confirmed which cast member will return but Taylor and Paul have shared that they are actively filming for Season 6 on social media. #MomTok stars Jessi Draper, Jen Affleck, Miranda Hope, Mikayla Matthews and Mayci Neeley may return for Season 6.