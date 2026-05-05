Whitney Leavitt Clears Up Rumors Surrounding Her ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Exit | Video

Whitney Leavitt announced her exit from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” on Sunday as she took her final bow in “Chicago” on Broadway, but she’s ready to clear up some rumors.

On Tuesday, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum addressed the impending end of her time on the Hulu docuseries in an Instagram video, confirming she will indeed still be back for Season 5.

“I’ve seen a lot of conversation on my announcement, so I just wanted to come on here and share my thoughts. Just to be very clear, I am finishing Season 5. So yes, I will be in that season, but also, yes, it will be my last,” Leavitt shared. “It’s honestly so crazy to me looking back on this journey, because I had been trying to get into theater film way before ‘Secret Lives’ even came into my life. The reality show just it fell into my life organically, and I said yes to it. It’s definitely not the path that I had envisioned in my mind to get to where I am today, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“I have experienced so much with this group of women, and in that process, I’ve also learned so much about myself. We have been through so much together, even more than what you’ve seen. We’ve had really big highs, really big lows, and no matter what happens with our relationships, that is something that will always be a part of our life,” she continued. “The times I’ve walked away from quote, unquote, ‘MomTok,’ it came from a place of anger and frustration. But this time is significantly different, because I’m leaving with gratitude. I feel content. I feel like this is a chapter that’s closing in my life, and honestly, I believe that’s how it was always meant to be.”

“I’m so grateful for ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ It got me where I am today, it’s given me the opportunities that you all have seen, but I’m ready. I’m ready for the next chapter,” Leavitt concluded, “and I cannot wait to share with you guys what’s next.”

Season 5 of “Mormon Wives” has resumed filming following the public legal battle between stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen; however, it is currently unclear exactly who from the cast will return alongside Leavitt.

All four seasons of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” are available to stream on Hulu.