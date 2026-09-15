Taylor Frankie Paul to Return for ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 6

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Taylor Frankie Paul will return to production for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 6.

The truncated fifth season of the Hulu reality series was released last Thursday, detailing the chaotic aftermath when Paul returned home from shooting “The Bachelorette.”

The fifth and final episode ended with an ominous “To Be Continued” message after Paul revealed that the father of her children had called Child Protective Services on her. This bombshell predated the leak of a domestic violence video that led to her season of the ABC dating series being pulled from the air.

Hulu has not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Paul has reportedly not filmed new material with the reality show since the series went on a production pause in March, in part because of a police investigation into domestic violence allegations she and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen made against each other.

No charges were filed in the dispute, but the couple now have mutual restraining orders against one another.

Season 6 reportedly started production without Paul after the scandal. However, fellow #MomTok member Mikayla Matthews took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday essentially confirming that Paul was back.

Production’s decision to bring her back to the show led to Matthews exiting.

“The ONLY reason I’m leaving the show is because I was told a certain person was coming back,” she wrote on her story. “I told them before agreeing to do 6 that I wasn’t going to film if that certain someone came back. Because it’s UNETHICAL and kids are involved.”

“And I’m being put in an unfair position because of the things I’ve seen and heard that I don’t agree with,” she added. “I NEVER knew the depths of it and I still don’t.”

Matthews wrote specifically that she saw the domestic violence barstool video for the first time in March when it was leaked to TMZ and hinted that “other things” made her “question the one side I was hearing and unknowingly enabling the whole time.”

The “Mormon Wives” star started filming Season 6 because “that person,” who she did not name but is more than likely Paul, was not involved. Matthews stated that they were told she was not coming back to the show.

“If you guys watched Season 5 and thought wow this is hard to watch, incredibly triggering and frustrating, imagine having it be your reality everyday,” she added. “Why would you willingly agree to put your self back in that environment that has cause all that discomfort for every single person on this cast and crew.”

“It’s my livelihood and I’m extremely bothered by it. For the cast, the CREW who also had to take a break from how they provide for their family, the millions of dollars lost. Wake up people,” she concluded.

Matthews first posted about her exit in an Instagram post Monday. Her co-stars Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, Miranda Hope and Layla Taylor all commented in support of her decision, but none of them followed suit with an exit.

Season 5 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” premiered on Hulu last week and saw Paul return to toxic patterns with her ex Mortensen as well as call off her engagement from “The Bachelorette.”

Paul has since taken to her own social media, stating that the events of Season 5 started before she endeavored on a personal healing journey.