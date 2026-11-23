Apple TV renewed “Ted Lasso” for Season 5 a month after its finale hit the streamer.

Season 4 of the feel-good soccer series marked a record-breaking launch for Apple TV with its premiere episode tallying 296.6 million minutes viewed, according to Nielsen.

The Jason Sudeikis-led series had a three-year break between its third and fourth seasons, so Season 4 surprised fans and sparked an renewed interest in the series. The return came after Season 3 wrapped in May 2023 with an episode titled, “So Long, Farewell,” which made fans assume that the show was gone for good.

The fourth season followed Ted as he returned to Richmond with a new challenge, coaching the newly formed women’s soccer team. Sudeikis returned alongside series regulars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

The series ended with a switch-up in the leadership for the women’s soccer team and a shocking twist for fan favorites Roy (Goldstein) and Keeley (Temple).

The show’s new recruits included Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The series was developed and executive produced by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly. Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Bill Wrubel and Jack Burditt also executive produce the series. Goldstein also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen.

Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serving as executive producers.

All four seasons of “Ted Lasso” are streaming on Apple TV.