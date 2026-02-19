‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Cat Missal Hopes Fans Aren’t Too Mad After Bree’s Shocking Finale Revelation

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Tell Me Lies” Season 3, Episode 8.

After the “Tell Me Lies” finale dropped earlier this week, Cat Missal’s Bree went down in fans’ rankings of the characters’ morality due to the not one, but two shocking revelations revealed in the series closer.

The Season 3 finale, which now serves as a series finale after the news that the Hulu show would be coming to an end, revealed that it was Bree who released the tape that got Lucy (Grace Van Patten) expelled, and that Bree has been having an affair with Wrigley (Spencer House) since the engagement party celebrating her upcoming nuptials with Evan (Branden Cook), though that reveal angered fans less.

The reveal that Bree released the tape, which was prompted by her discovery that it was Lucy who slept with Evan, gave Missal some insight into why Bree’s interactions with Lucy in the 2015 timeline are fueled with anxiety, and even gave the actress clarity on how the rest of Bree’s life pans out.

“I really do feel like it drives a feeling of guilt for her — it’s like a base for kind of every decision she makes going forward in her college years and leading up to the getting married to Evan — I think that also plays a really big factor and in why she chooses to get married, to be honest,” Missal told TheWrap. “It was shocking, because it’s kind of evil, and Bree is a sweetheart — I get why she did it, but it’s pretty brutal.”

While we don’t see the moment Bree released the tape, Missal noted Bree is “probably even conflicted” as she posts it, but “she’s … in like a state of rage, so it just happens.”

Bree is also coming off of that horrifying interaction with Oliver, Marianne and her mother by the time she releases the tape, culminating in a perfect storm that leaves Bree “a mess.” “When we were doing costume fittings, Charlotte, our designer, was like, ‘You don’t change looks for like three whole days … you’re just a mess, essentially.’”

Though the tape reveal is certainly not Bree’s best look, Missal hoping that Bree and Wrigley’s “pure” love softens the blow on that affair discovery as well.

“Spencer [House] has said this before, but the bar is really low for decision-making in this show, so sure, it’s awful that we’re cheating, and obviously no one supports that, but the fact that their love is pure kind of gives them … some slack there,” Missal said. “I don’t know. I hope people aren’t too mad at Bree.”

Below, Missal breaks down what she thinks happened after the chaotic events of the finale and shares her reaction to the show ending there.

TheWrap: What was your reaction when you found out the show was ending?

Missal: I was sad, of course, but I also know that it’s the perfect kind of wrap up. When we initially all first read it, we were like, “Okay, this is a good way for it to end,” and we’ll be satisfied if this is the ending. I think fans will be satisfied as well.

Were you surprised that Bree and Wrigley only got together at the engagement party and nothing else more happened in college? Why do you think Bree didn’t try again with Wrigley in college?

I was surprised by that. I mean, I get the hurt, and I think that has a lot to do with why they didn’t rekindle … But I think I was surprised at how invested they both were because of them only really ever kissing. Obviously, the love runs deep, and that’s why they were so caught up in it, even in the future years.

There’s so much pent up desire and feelings when they do get together. How did you and Spencer want to portray that scene?

We wanted it to feel so connected and deep, because … [we were like], “This has so much riding on it that … if we don’t pull it off in that way, it just doesn’t really make sense.” That’s just really what the conversation always was with us — how do we really ground ourselves in this and make sure that the chemistry is coming through. We have great friend chemistry, so it works. Our conversations about them and their relationship was always like, “Okay, how do we really make this special?” Because it had to.

Spencer House and Cat Missal in the “Tell Me Lies” series finale (Disney/Ian Watson)

That confrontation with Oliver, Marianne and Bree’s mom is very intense. How do you imagine that affected Bree and her relationship with her mom?

I know that she’s not at the wedding, so I do know that their relationship is even more severed than it was before, after that whole interaction. She can’t ever really trust her again … it’s a tough dynamic between them, but I think it made for really interesting and provocative storytelling. We don’t see that type of relationship too much on screen, so I was excited to play it. And Emily Meade, who plays my mother was so amazing, so it’s just really lucky to get to work with her.

We don’t see Oliver get what’s coming to him. What do you imagine happens with Oliver?

Karma is coming for him, for sure. It’s hard to say with this show, because … the point is that evil persists in the world and it’s something that will just never quite go away. It’s so bleak when I say it out loud, but I think you see the devastating truth of that, that she tries to show up and get some kind of justice — justice for herself, justice for Amanda — and it just doesn’t quite work out.

Stephen completely blows up Bree’s spot at the wedding. What do you imagine is going on in Bree’s head during his whole confrontation and speech?

I think initially she thinks she’s got the upper hand. She thinks he is trying to ruin the day, but can’t, and that she’s going to marry Evan, and everything’s just going to continue on, and then obviously, as he’s making the speech, all of that kind of crumbles.

When we were doing that scene, there was a hyper energy in the room. Everyone was really excited because we had choreographed the whole thing, so we were really ready for it. They were doing Jackson’s coverage, and I just remember, he gets to the end and we were supposed to cut, and I just kind of stormed over to him and started going off on him, just because the pent up energy was so palpable in the room. I couldn’t really help myself. That’s what she was feeling — just overwhelming anxiety and and rage.

What do you think happens next after that horrible end of the wedding — do Bree and Wrigley get together?

It kind of seems like that they leave it off with a little look. I imagine after something like that happens, there’s no getting back together with Evan. I mean, at that point, you might as well be with the person that you actually love — your whole life is kind of in ruins, might as well do what you want.

Do you think Bree secretly wanted an out from Evan?

Yeah. In Season 1, I figured that there might be some kind of drama, because of the cheating and all of that. I remember filming those engagement scenes in Season 1, and just thinking, like, “Okay, how do I put a little bit of anxiety in here,” just because I didn’t know what was going to happen whatsoever, but I was like, something’s got to be brewing.

Do you think Bree and Lucy make amends even after Bree’s ultimatum for Lucy not to go with Stephen?

I don’t know. I mean, I think there’s potential always to fix a friendship if you really want to, but I don’t know if they should. They’ve got a pretty toxic thing going on. It’s like a sisterly, kind of sweet relationship between them, but the conflict is just too severe. I don’t really know, to be honest. I think that they love each other deeply, and so that’s something to hold on to. But there’s such trauma there, so I don’t know [if] they should.

Grace Van Patten and Cat Missal in the “Tell Me Lies” series finale (Disney/Danielle Blancher)

Would you have wanted to see Bree get some redemption by the end?

Yeah, that would have been nice. But I think that’s what the show is about. It’s messy and it’s sad at times, and people say that they get extreme anxiety watching it. I think that’s the point — things don’t work quite out the way that you think that they will, and if you continuously stay in patterns that you need to break, bad things will continue to happen.

How do you feel about the show ending there? Would you want to revisit the role in a spinoff series?

I love Bree, I love playing her. I really love my cast mates. The best thing about this show, for me, has been, the relationships I’ve made, and getting to work with them creatively has just been a dream. Who’s to say? If there’s something in the future, yeah, I’m, of course, 100% there for it.

“Tell Me Lies” Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Hulu.