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Netflix’s “The Body” made major ratings gains in its second week on the streamer, landing as the No. 1 title on the most-watched TV list.

After debuting to 5.1 million views, the Y2K-set YA series from Quinn Shephard and Gina Gammell, which follows a dance team initiation gone wrong, rose to 9.5 million views in its second week, marking a 86% week-over-week rise in viewership.

That viewership boosted “The Body” to become the No. 1 most-watched English-language TV show for the week of Nov. 16, with “Black Doves” Season 2 taking the No. 2 spot with 3.7 million views.

Next up, the No. 3 spot on the TV list went to Nov. 16 installment of “WWE Monday Night Raw” with 2.3 million views, while the No. 4 spot went to “Taken: Natalee Holloway” with 2.2 million views.

Netflix’s film roster saw a boost with the addition of Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki’s holiday rom-com, “Guarding Stars,” which debuted atop the films list with 27.6 million views. Jessica Chastain’s film, “Heartland,” landed as the No. 2 most-watched English-language film of week with 14.8 million views, doubling its initial debut viewership of 7.3 million.

Another notable launch was animated film “Steps,” featuring a voice cast of Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Radcliffe, Nikki Glaser and Bette Midler, which debuted as the No. 3 most-watched movie of the week with 11.4 million views.

Like last week, even more holiday movies were boosted into the top 10, including “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” in the No. 4 spot with 8.4 million views, “The Gospel of Christmas” in the No. 8 spot with 4.5 million views and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the No. 10 slot with 3.1 million views.

Additionally, “Obsession” stirred up 4.8 million views in its first week on the streamer.