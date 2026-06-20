‘The Boys’ Officially Bids Farewell With Final Season Blooper Reel | Video

“The Boys” may have stuck the landing when the Prime Video superhero series ended last month, but there’s still more to see from the cast and crew.

TheBoysTV shared a final blooper reel from Season 5 on Saturday, on the heels of a much more emotional video from showrunner Eric Kripke on Friday that featured the stars saying their goodbyes.

There’s plenty of laughter (and profanity) throughout the new clip, and it’s a perfect follow-up for fans who are already missing the series alongside the cancelation of spin-off “Gen V.” As one fan put it on X, “I miss my spice girls so bad.”

Ladies and gents, may we present the final blooper reel. Go on, have a giggle. pic.twitter.com/NMTzdn3mhx — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 20, 2026

Of course, the franchise will return in a different form when the Jensen Ackles-led prequel “Vought Rising” premieres in 2027.

“Obviously there are a lot of unhappy people online, but there are two things I would say: First, I’m just glad people are passionate, legitimately. My job is to make people passionate about the work I put out. If they’re arguing about it and hating it and fighting, that’s all passion, man,” Kripke said of his series finale. “You’re watching, and that’s all good. My job is to get an emotional reaction, not necessarily to dictate what that emotional reaction is.”

Plus, there are even more spin-offs planned, including “The Boys: Mexico,” which was announced in 2023. Until then, “The Boys,” “Gen V” and the animated “Diabolical” are all available to stream on Prime Video.