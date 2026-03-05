‘The Boys’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Homelander Getting Cozy in the White House: ‘My Power Is Absolute’

“The Boys” Season 5 trailer shows Homelander getting cozy and comfortable in the White House as Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell and the “Gen V” gang come together to stop him from becoming immortal.

“My power is absolute, at heights no one’s even dreamed of. But I have a bigger destiny,” Homelander, who is played by Antony Starr, says in the Thursday teaser.

The Boys are back in town, and they’re certain Homelander is aware of V-One’s abilities. The trailer for the final season also features Firecracker (Valorie Curry), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Dr. Sameer Shah (Omid Abtahi), Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and many more.

While Homelander is known as the toughest supe around, to ensure his mission goes accordingly, he’ll need some help from his dad. But by the end of the trailer, viewers get to see all the worlds collide as Homelander casually makes himself comfortable in the Oval Office.

Here’s a description of Season 5, per Prime Video: “In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

“The Boys” is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by EP and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. “The Boys” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

“The Boys” hits Prime Video for its fifth and final season on April 8.