‘The Daily Show’ Calls Out Conservative Media’s Mixed Messages on Cheesecake Factory After Obama Jab

Jordan Klepper called on conservative media to tighten up its messaging about the Cheesecake Factory after issuing conflicting takes in the wake of Barack Obama’s jab.

For those who may’ve missed Obama’s comment, the former president went viral over the weekend after he roasted President Donald Trump’s fixation on home renovations.

“There’s gold everywhere. What’s up with the gold?” Obama told a rally crowd on Saturday while stumping for Ohio Democratic candidates Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown.“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere.”

As Klepper highlighted during his Monday night monologue for “The Daily Show,” Obama’s remarks prompted widespread outrage across conservative media, with many accusing the former president of “suffering from elitist disconnect.”

While several conservative figures tried to paint the Cheesecake Factory as a restaurant frequented by blue collar workers, others, including Fox News, came to the establishment’s defense, calling it “fancy.”

“Guys, look, I wanted to be mad with you, but I got to say, now I’m just confused,” Klepper said. “The Cheesecake Factory can’t be a humble, yet high class restaurant for working class/1% billionaires to gather with paycheck-to-paycheck members of the Illuminati. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

He added: “Look, I know you’re trying to gin up a new culture war outrage cycle, but you guys are not on the same page here.”

Klepper then pulled out the Cheesecake Factor menu as a resource, noting, “The people saying it’s blue collar, you’re over here on page three, appetizers. But the people saying it’s actually very fancy. You’re over here on, ah yes, page 18, where it says appetizers continued.”

Klepper delivered the final blow by pointing out that none of the conservative media highlights showed a defense of Trump’s home renovations.

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“Keep in mind that no one here, no one, is actually defending how the White House looks,” he said. “Won’t anyone defend Trump’s interior decorating choices from Barack Obama?”

“The Daily Show” editors then cut to footage of Trump giving a defense of his many renovation projects, prompting Klepper elsewhere in his monologue to say that the president “fell in the trap.”

Watch Klepper’s full “Daily Show” monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.