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Barack Obama Unleashes on Trump for ‘Home Renovations’ Fixation in 2nd Term: ‘He Should Be on HGTV’

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” the former president rips

Barack Obama
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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Former President Barack Obama suggested Donald Trump would be better suited for HGTV than the White House, given the president’s fixation on “home renovations.”

During a midterm election rally in Ohio on Saturday, Obama took a moment to roast the current president’s many renovation projects, including the controversial construction of the White House State Ballroom.

“So, when you go through the tally of promises, things have not worked out the way we might have expected,” the former president told the crowd while stumping for Ohio Democratic candidates Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown. “Although, I must say, I did expect it. Let’s be honest, did anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all that time thinking about these issues?”

As the rally attendees shouted out “No!” in response, Obama said: “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV.”

Bill Clinton speaks as he campaigns with Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly at the Koinonia Worship Center on October 20, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Jolly is running against Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for the Florida governorship in the November 3rd election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
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“The guy’s building a ballroom that’s bigger than the White House,” he continued. “He’s paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn.”

Obama’s design jabs didn’t stop there, as the prominent Democrat also mocked Trump for his love of gold.

“There’s gold everywhere. What’s up with the gold?” he ripped. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere.”

This zinger prompted a big reaction from the rally crowd, who responded with applause, laughter and cheers. Obama then dealt one more blow at Trump’s expense, noting, “He’s clearly not focused on lowering prices for you.”

Watch the viral rally moment below. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

This is the second time this week a former president has called out Trump for his White House renovation projects. Specifically, former President Bill Clinton found himself going viral after claiming Trump made the Rose Garden “[look] like the entrance to Liberace’s bathroom.”

Karoline Leavitt speaks during an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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