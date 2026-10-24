Barack Obama Unleashes on Trump for ‘Home Renovations’ Fixation in 2nd Term: ‘He Should Be on HGTV’

Former President Barack Obama suggested Donald Trump would be better suited for HGTV than the White House, given the president’s fixation on “home renovations.”

During a midterm election rally in Ohio on Saturday, Obama took a moment to roast the current president’s many renovation projects, including the controversial construction of the White House State Ballroom.

“So, when you go through the tally of promises, things have not worked out the way we might have expected,” the former president told the crowd while stumping for Ohio Democratic candidates Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown. “Although, I must say, I did expect it. Let’s be honest, did anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all that time thinking about these issues?”

As the rally attendees shouted out “No!” in response, Obama said: “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV.”

“The guy’s building a ballroom that’s bigger than the White House,” he continued. “He’s paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn.”

Obama’s design jabs didn’t stop there, as the prominent Democrat also mocked Trump for his love of gold.

“There’s gold everywhere. What’s up with the gold?” he ripped. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere.”

OBAMA: He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. It's gold everywhere. pic.twitter.com/PhnamSY0Qy — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026

This zinger prompted a big reaction from the rally crowd, who responded with applause, laughter and cheers. Obama then dealt one more blow at Trump’s expense, noting, “He’s clearly not focused on lowering prices for you.”

Watch the viral rally moment below. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

This is the second time this week a former president has called out Trump for his White House renovation projects. Specifically, former President Bill Clinton found himself going viral after claiming Trump made the Rose Garden “[look] like the entrance to Liberace’s bathroom.”