“The Daily Show” is begging for some reassurance from the government in the wake of the numerous tech outages across the country.

On Wednesday night’s episode, host Michael Kosta went long on a segment where he begged for more clarity when it comes to the outages at Microsoft, Chase, the NSA and even the one that caused the FAA to announce a national flight grounding last week. The comedian said he was even starting to agree with senators that the country deserved more answers.

“I do have to agree with human stick figure Josh Hawley that the government needs to tell us what’s going on,” Kosta said. “I mean, my son asked me why the planes weren’t flying. I didn’t know what to say, so I told him it’s because he masturbates. Help me out here, government. Reassure me that nothing suspicious is going on.”

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He then questioned how DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin might handle the situation, with hopes that he’d give 100% certainty that there was no outside tampering and that the country wasn’t being probed for an attack.

“I’m 98% confident that this has nothing to do with our adversaries hacking or going after our systems,” Mullin then said in a clip played from an earlier hearing on Capitol Hill. At that, Kosta looked baffled and pointed to the many times the Trump administration has flat-out lied to the American people, which has now led them to be much less trusting.

“Look, I might buy the fact that this is all kind of a coincidence, but the problem is I don’t buy it from you guys,” Kosta said. “Because for some reason, our reservoir of trust in you has completely dried up. We don’t trust you. And that’s dangerous, because Americans need to know if these outages are a real threat to our freedom and to our families and, most of all, to our fish. So while the experts continue to grapple with this problem, the question is how ordinary people are faring right now.”

Plenty of pundits and hosts have been sounding the alarm over the numerous outages over the last week. They aren’t even siloed to those who oppose President Trump and his administration. “Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade argued that the United States is “thoroughly getting probed” by an enemy. He even pointed to how the Trump admin should take a page from former President Joe Biden’s handling of a Russia cyber conflict from five years ago.

“We have to have an offensive capability,” Kilmeade said, pointing to the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack by the DarkSide hacking group, a gang suspected of residing in Russia. “We went right back to Russia, but they said some rogue elements inside Russia were doing it. We knew exactly what was going on, we pressured Russia to do it.”