‘Daily Show’ Rips New Navy Secretary’s Witch Obsession: ‘Why Is Everyone They Appoint So F–king Crazy?’ | Video

“The Daily Show” sounded off on Hung Cao stepping in as acting navy secretary after John Phelan’s exit, suggesting the veteran was as “crazy” as the rest of the Trump administration.

While host Michael Kosta noted “Cao does have some things that you want in a Navy secretary,” including 20 years experience, he quipped that Trump still didn’t hire “someone normal.” Specifically, during Thursday’s monologue, Kosta called out Cao’s past anti-Wiccan commentary, in which he feared his home state of Virginia would be taken over by witches.

“No, yeah, we can’t let Virginia be taken over by witches. Also, I have a follow-up question,” Kosta said after airing footage of Cao’s former remarks about witches during an unsuccessful run for office. “What the f–k are you talking about? I mean, why is everybody they appoint so f–king crazy?”

He added: “Can they just find a normal person with a normal head on his shoulders, who believes normal things?”

As Kosta went on, he also highlighted Cao’s criticism of the U.S. Navy under the Biden administration after they tapped a sailor who performs drag to serve as an ambassador for the service branch. In the clip showed on “The Daily Show,” Cao said the Navy needed “alpha males and alpha females,” and those recruited by drag queens were “not the people we want.”

“Hmm, alpha females, right. So, drag queens,” Kosta hit back. “Maybe he’s right. Maybe we need alpha males who will beat the s–t out of our enemies and alpha females who will mock their insecurities so precisely they’ll never leave the house again.”

Watch Kosta’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.