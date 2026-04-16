‘The Daily Show’ Roasts Joe Biden for Awkward Obama Lookalike Moment During Speech: ‘A High-Risk, Low-Reward Move’ | Video

“The Daily Show” took aim at Joe Biden after the former president awkwardly called a Black man onstage during a speech and compared him to Barack Obama.

“Do you guys remember how before we had a president who was an old man who said crazy things, we had a president who was an old man who said crazy things? Well, Joe Biden’s not the president anymore, but he is still very old,” host Ronny Chieng ripped before bringing up Biden’s Tuesday appearance at Syracuse University School of Law.

Specifically, Chieng recapped how Biden went viral for inviting Jeffrey Scruggs, the chairman of the Board of Trustees for the university, to join him onstage while suggesting he looked like his former running mate.

“Oh no. How bad is this going to be? Like, I hope he’s not just pointing to some Black guy. But, I also hope it’s at least a Black guy,” Chieng quipped. “You know what I mean? Like, oh my god. Please let him look like Obama.”

As “The Daily Show” played the rest of the viral moment, which saw Scruggs smiling and joining Biden at the podium, Chieng exclaimed with relief: “Oh, thank God. Close enough. I mean, I’m not saying he looks a lot like Obama, but it’s in the ballpark. I thought for sure it was going to be like Lil Wayne or something.”

“In fact, I don’t know how to explain this, but somehow that guy looks more like Obama than Joe Biden looks like Joe Biden,” he continued. “But still, what a high-risk, low-reward move that was. I mean, at best, the audience is like, ‘Oh, yeah. I guess I can see it.’ And, at worst, they send you off to a nursing home for racists.”

Watch Chieng’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.