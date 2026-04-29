‘The Daily Show’ Roasts Republicans for Making Trump ‘Sound Like an Indoor Cat’ With Their Pro-Ballroom Defense | Video

“The Daily Show” called out the Republican party for making Donald Trump “sound like an indoor cat” while touting the need for a White House ballroom.

Host Josh Johnson weighed in on the situation during Tuesday’s monologue, where he suggested that the GOP had a “somehow dumber takeaway” following Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Specifically, after Trump said the attempted assassination proved that a White House ballroom was necessary, Republican leaders, including Lindsey Graham, co-signed this stance and promised to push a bill that would authorize $400 million for the president’s project.

“$400 million? That’s our money. Why do we have to pay for this? We didn’t try to shoot the president,” Johnson quipped. “Make this guy [suspect Cole Tomas Allen] pay for the ballroom.”

He continued: “This is the administration that is obsessed with government waste. I can’t believe they dissolved DOGE right before Trump demanded a $400-million ballroom. It’s like how the Michael Jackson movie ended right before he starts molesting.”

As Johnson went on, he noted that we’re in “such a crazy time now that events don’t even need to be connected to each other.” He also called out the hefty price tag proposed by Republicans, adding, “Is the roof going to be made of Coachella tickets? What could possibly make this thing cost so much?”

Yet, Johnson was left even more baffled by Republicans defending that the ballroom would avoid the dilemma of the president having to leave the White House grounds.

“Wait, wait. The president needs to walk out of his bedroom into the ballroom?” Johnson said. “This feels like it’s Lindsey’s dream. I can see Lindsey like, ‘I must rise from my silk sheets and directly into the cotillion. Oh, it’s a masked cotillion, where I can be my truest self.’”

“But still, as good as the White House is, Trump is going to have to leave sometimes,” Johnson noted before “The Daily Show” played Fox News clips suggesting that Trump shouldn’t have to leave the presidential residence. “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. The president shouldn’t have to leave his house? You don’t want the leader of the free world to visit anything?”

At this moment, Johnson pondered if Trump was “depressed,” quipping, “Didn’t he just get McDonald’s DoorDashed to the house? That sounds like a man who’s given up on life, you know? Wait ’til he finds out about Snuggies. There have to be arguments for this ballroom that don’t just make the president sound like an indoor cat.”

Watch Johnson’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.