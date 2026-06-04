‘The Daily Show’ Torches Spencer Pratt’s LA Mayor Race Momentum: ‘How Did This Country Get So Stupid?’ | Video

“The Daily Show” sounded off on Spencer Pratt‘s early lead in the Los Angeles mayoral race, asking, “How did this country get so stupid?”

Host Michael Kosta weighed in on “The Hills” star’s momentum during Wednesday’s monologue, a day after Pratt emerged as a the frontrunner for the No. 2 runoff spot over Councilmember Nithya Raman. (Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass secured her spot in the November runoff Tuesday night, as she led with 37% of the vote at the time when 50% of the votes had been counted.)

“A reality TV star running for office? Well, I’m sure if we make fun of him enough, he’ll only be in charge for 11 years, tops,” Kosta quipped, seemingly making a comparison between Pratt and Donald Trump, who also had a career in reality TV before turning to politics.

He added: “How did this country get so stupid? Oh, that’s right. We stopped reading books.”

After wondering what exactly Los Angeles voters saw in Pratt, “The Daily Show” cut to news coverage of one constituent — who wore sunglasses at night — saying, “He’s speaking out against communism and socialism. And it is a real big problem in our cities, especially in LA, where it’s turned to crap.”

“Mm-hmm. Yep. See? Spencer Pratt is standing up for the rights of all hardworking voters who look like ecstasy dealers,” Kosta said. “And it’s about time someone spoke for older guys who hang around college parties where no one is sure who exactly brought them.”

Watch Kosta’s full monologue below. A representative for Pratt did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Despite facing criticism throughout his campaign, Pratt has remained optimistic about his bid for mayor. As we previously reported, Pratt celebrated his early lead in Los Angeles Tuesday evening, where he boasted that the “communists already lost.”

“My message to those people that didn’t vote for me. Thank you for voting,” he said. “I’m excited that everyone voted today. One thing I’ve learned is a lot of people don’t vote. My goal by November, whether it’s you’re voting for me or you’re voting for Mayor Bass, I’m going to get more people to vote.”

At the time of writing, Pratt had yet to officially secure the second spot in the runoff. He did, however, maintain a lead over Raman with 29.9% of the vote with 62% ballots counted.