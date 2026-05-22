‘The Daily Show’ Suggests Trump Is ‘Discovering Something About Himself’ After String of Compliments to Men | Video

“The Daily Show” suggested Donald Trump was “discovering something about himself” after a string of headline-making comments made to men about their physical attractiveness.

Host Ronny Chieng wondered if the president should “f–k a dude” during Thursday’s monologue after Trump pulled a Coast Guard Academy graduate up on stage and rambled about his “muscles.”

“Trump gave the commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy, and he had a different message for graduates,” Chieng started off on Thursday. “And that message was, ‘Daddy likey.’”

Chieng was referring to the heap of praise Trump bestowed upon one cadet, who notably earned a perfect score on every single fitness test. In the clip played by “The Daily Show,” Trump is seen praising the graduate as “something.”

“I want to see. I want to check him out,” Trump said. “Whoa. Wow. Look at this guy. Look at the muscles on this guy … Just hit him on the shoulder, my hand, it’s like hitting a rock.”

In response to the footage, Chieng quipped: “Well, we wanted Trump to stop harassing women, and I guess he found a loophole. I mean, seriously, is Trump a college sophomore? Because if you’ve been paying any attention recently, it looks like he’s been discovering something about himself.”

The comedy show then aired a compilation of all the times Trump has singled out handsome men, prompting Chieng to state: “OK, I’m just going to say it. The president needs to f–k a dude, all right?”

“Like, just go for it, Mr. President. I’m not even saying you’re gay,” he continued. “It just seems like something you need to get out of your system, you know, like as a novelty thing. And don’t worry about what your supporters will think. You’ll be fine — your base will love it and your shaft.”

Watch Chieng’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.