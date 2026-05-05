‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” will return to NBC.

NBC has renewed the Tracy Morgan-led series for a second season during the 2026-27 TV season, the network announced Tuesday. The news comes weeks after “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” aired its Season 1 finale on April 13.

The series, which also stars Daniel Radcliffe, debuted to over 14 million viewers for its premiere episode on Jan. 18 and ranked as the top comedy telecast of the season across all broadcast networks. Overall, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” wrapped up as the top new comedy of the 2025-26 season in the 18-49 demo.

In addition to Morgan and Radcliffe, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall.

The renewal for “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” comes just days after freshman cheerleading comedy “Stumble” and medical drama “Brilliant Minds” got the ax by the network. That leaves “Law & Order” and “The Hunting Party” on the bubble, which will have to contend with the five drama pilots under consideration at NBC.

The final decisions on the TV season will be revealed at and ahead of NBC’s upfront next week.

Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers, with Tina Fey, Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner serving as executive producers.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means End Productions and Streetlife Productions, Inc.