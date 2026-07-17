‘The Five Star Weekend’ Is Peacock’s Top Scripted Series Ever With 1 Billion Minutes Viewed

“The Five Star Weekend” scored an impressive debut, landing as Peacock’s top scripted series to date.

The Jennifer Garner-led TV adaptation tallied over 1 billion viewing minutes in its first week on platform, according to first party data from Peacock, boosting it to rank as the streamer’s No. 1 scripted series of all time in overall reach.

Beyond Peacock, “The Five Star Weekend” ranked within the top five original streaming series for the week of July 6, according to Nielsen rankings. Exact viewing data from Nielsen for that week is not yet available.

The series also generated enough buzz on social media to rank as the No. 1 most social streaming premiere for the week of July 6, per Sprout social content ratings that put “The Five Star Weekend” at over 13 million video views.

Based off of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, “The Five Star Weekend” follows Hollis Shaw (Garner), a food influencer and famed author who faces a devastating loss. In an effort to work through her grief, she invites three friends from different stages in her life — and one surprise guest, per the official logline.

The five “stars” are brought to life through D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall and Chloë Sevigny, while Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant also star.

While there is no sequel to Hilderbrand’s book, showrunner Bekah Brunstetter has ambitions for more seasons to come, with potential future seasons seeing the women in a new vacation destination — with a new fifth star. “They could go on vacations forever,” Brunstetter told TheWrap.

“The Five Star Weekend,” which is produced by Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is available to stream on Peacock.