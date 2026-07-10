‘The Five Star Weekend’ Cast Reveals How Beach Read Adaptation Impacted Their IRL Friendships

The stars were out on Wednesday night in Los Angeles for the premiere of “The Five Star Weekend,” Peacock’s summery adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand beach read.

Star and executive producer Jennifer Garner was joined by castmates D’Arcy Carden, Chloë Sevigny and Gemma Chan (minus one Regina Hall) at the Hammer Museum as they celebrated their eight-episode series all about female friendship.

“I lucked into them. I wouldn’t have even imagined that I would get to work with actresses like this in this show — and I understand why; every character is juicy, every character has secrets and triumphs and tragedies,” Garner told TheWrap on the sandy blonde carpet. “It was really fun for all of us to be together, it’s a great ensemble. I just kept getting luckier and luckier.”

“None of us had ever met before or worked together, and we just clicked straight away. They’re all such talented actresses,” Chan added. “I already appreciated my female friendships, but it even more underlined that we have to nurture them. They take work. But also, I think it’s really important to allow yourself some grace and allow your friends grace. I really hope people watching the show might be inspired to pick up the phone and call that person they haven’t spoken to for a while.”

“The older you get, the easier it is for these longstanding friendships to sort of fade a little bit — especially ones that you think will be around forever — and then all of a sudden you realize you haven’t talked to them in a while,” Carden agreed. “It did kind of remind me how important these friendships are and how you have to be intentional with them and nurture them the way you would a romantic relationship. My childhood best friend is here tonight!”

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The evening also featured appearances from co-stars Judy Greer, David Denman, Harlow Jane, West Duchovny, Tory Devon Smith and Rob Huebel, as well as showrunner Bekah Brunstetter, director Jennifer Morrison and EP/director Minkie Spiro.

“What impacts the production is Jen Garner. She’s at the top, she’s an executive producer, she’s the star and she is the most wonderful, generous, smart, loving person/co-star/boss,” Carden further shared. “The way that trickles down means you get an incredibly happy set; happy cast members, happy crew members. It’s so natural for her to be this person, it’s just who she is. I highly recommend working with her.”

“The Five Star Weekend” is now streaming on Peacock.