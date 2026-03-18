Jennifer Garner-Led ‘The Five Star Weekend’ Series Sets Summer Premiere at Peacock | Photos

Peacock’s “The Five Star Weekend” will bring audiences along for a Nantucket summer, setting to stream this July.

The Jennifer Garner-led Elin Hilderbrand adaptation will release all eight episodes of the drama series on July 16. Hollis (Garner) is joined on her luxurious weekend getaway by friends from different stages of her life — her childhood, her twenties, thirties and one surprise fifth guest — as she mourns a devastating loss.

First look images from the series see Garner, D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall and Chloë Sevigny cheers, set against the backdrop of coastal Nantucket.

Jennifer Garner as Hollis in “The Five Star Weekend” (Credit: Adam Rose/PEACOCK)

D’Arcy Carden as Brooke, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, Jennifer Garner as Hollis and Gemma Chan as Gigi (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Peacock)

Jennifer Garner as Hollis and Chloë Sevigny as Tatum in “The Five Star Weekend” (Credit: Seacia Pavao/PEACOCK)

In the series, Garner will star as Hollis Shaw, a famed food influencer known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste and warm demeanor. Unable to move forward through her grief, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life—her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter and her growing pursuit of validation from her followers. Her five-star weekend sees the reunited friends mature in ways they never imagined.

“Five Star Weekend” also stars Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant with additional cast including Rob Huebel, David Denman, Josh Hamilton, West Duchovny, Judy Greer, Tory Devon Smith, Morrison Keddie and Roberta Colindrez.

Bekah Brunstetter (“Maid,” “This is Us”) serves as creator, writer and executive producer alongside writer and executive producer Beth Schacter (“Billions,” “Super Pumped.”) Minkie Spiro will direct and executive produce.

The Peacock series is executive produced by Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Dinner Party Productions, Elin Hilderbrand, Merri Howard and Garner. The series is a division of Universal Studio Group.