‘The Five Star Weekend’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock as Adaptation Cracks 2.1 Billion Minutes Viewed

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“The Five Star Weekend” will return for a second season at Peacock.

Peacock has granted a Season 2 renewal to the adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The Season 2 greenlight comes amid ratings success for “The Five Star Weekend,” which now ranks as Peacock’s No. 1 scripted series of all time in overall reach with 2.1 billion minutes watched. The Jennifer Garner-led series also ranks among the top five streaming original series during its first two weeks following its July 9 premiere, per preliminary Nielsen data.

Based on Hilderbrand’s best-selling novel, the Universal Global Television-produced series follows Hollis Shaw (Garner), a food influencer and famed author who faces a devastating loss. In an effort to work through her grief, she invites three friends from different stages in her life — and one surprise guest, per the official logline.

D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall and Chloë Sevigny make up the other “stars,” while Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant also appear.

Creator Bekah Brunstetter told TheWrap her hope for a multi-season arc that would see Garner, Sevigny, Hall, Carden and “potentially a new fifth star” in a new vacation destination. “They could go on vacations forever,” Brunstetter said.

Brunstetter said the fifth star could be crafted around a willing actor. “You could just find someone who really wants to do it, some amazing actor who’s really interested in doing this, and … talk to them about what they want to play and what they feel like their strengths are and what they’re interested in,” Brunstetter said.

“Audiences have completely embraced this wholly relatable story of friendship, and what it means to reconnect with the people in your life who truly make a difference,” NBC and Peacock president of scripted content Lisa Katz. “A huge thank you to our amazing cast, writers, directors, producers and to our magical crew who all worked tirelessly to bring Elin’s enormously popular book to the screen, and to the audiences who enjoyed watching this summer escape as much as we enjoyed making it.”

“It’s such a joy and privilege to create a world that people want to keep living in,” Brunstetter said. “I’m so thrilled by the chance to give fans of the show more time with the stars, and dig even further into these incredible characters. Knowing how deeply committed they are to this trip, I can’t wait to take them on their next adventure.”

“Regina, Chloe, Gemma, D’Arcy and I have had the best time talking to people about ‘Five Star Weekend.’ We’re so happy you love it as much as we loved making it for you,” Garner said. “If you’re curious about what’s going to happen next, imagine how we feel! We’re grateful to Elin, Bekah, our producers, directors and Peacock for hosting the ultimate girls’ weekend that will be season two.”