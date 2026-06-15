‘The Four Seasons’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

“The Four Seasons” will be coming back for another installment. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield’s comedy was renewed for a third season at Netflix on Monday. The news was shared by Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series for U.S. and Canada, during a fireside chat at the BANFF World Media Festival.

Just like with the first two installments, there will be eight episodes in Season 3. The first installment of “The Four Seasons” premiered in 2025 and garnered 24.4 million views in its first two weeks. Season 2 has also been a success. Since its premiere in late May, the installment has been on of the Top 10 English-language shows on Netflix in 56 countries and has remained on Netflix’s list of Global Top 10 hits.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of ‘The Four Seasons’ to life. Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!” series co-creators and co-showrunners Fey, Fisher and Wigfield said in a statement.

“It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle,” Tracey Pakosta, Netflix vice president of U.S. Comedy, said. “Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.”

Based on the 1981 Alan Alda movie of the same name, “The Four Seasons” follows three couples who take a vacation with each other every season. But when Nick (Steve Carrell) and Anne’s (Kerri Kenney-Silver) marriage falls apart, these quarterly trips transform from vacations to social minefields. Season 1 followed the group as they navigated their friendships with Nick and his new — and much younger — girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) while still trying to stay loyal to Anne. That season ended with Nick’s unexpected death and Ginny pregnant with his child. In Season 2, the group is forced to navigate this loss while also helping Ginny care for her child. The comedy is a sharply funny love letter to the bonds of friendship.

In addition to Carrell, Kenney-Silver and Henningsen, “The Four Seasons” stars Tina Fey (Kate), Will Forte (Jack), Colman Domingo (Danny) and Marco Calvani (Claude). In addition to Fey, Fisher and Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond executive produce the series. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman serve as producers. The series is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.