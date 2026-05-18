‘The Good Doctor’ Star Freddie Highmore Reunites With David Shore for New Crime Drama Series

It’s a “Good Doctor” reunion! Freddie Highmore and series creator David Shore have teamed up for “I’m Not Here to Hurt You,” a new family crime drama from Sony Pictures Television and Bell Media.

Highmore also stars in the Crave original series, which follows an upstanding family man who spirals into a life of crime after killing someone in a bicycle accident, “driven by the noble but futile goal of never hurting anyone ever again,” per the logline. The series is inspired by the true story of a man who became known as “Ireland’s most polite bank robber,” and The Irish Independent podcast of the same name.

“I’m Not Here to Hurt You” is produced by Blink49 Studios, and marks the first co-commission by SPT and Bell Media. Sony Pictures TV, who is handling distribution for the project in the United States and internationally, gave an exclusive preview of the show to global buyers at the studio’s annual L.A. Screenings presentation Sunday.

“We weren’t quite done with each other after all. We’re thrilled to be collaborating again, excited to return to Canada alongside our partners at Bell and Blink49 Studios, and grateful for Sony’s continued support. And now we have to get to work,” Shore and Highmore said in a statement.

The duo previously collaborated on “The Good Doctor,” which ran for seven seasons on ABC and ended its run in 2024.

“David and Freddie have an extraordinary creative partnership built on trust, collaboration and a shared passion for powerful storytelling. They have a unique ability to create richly layered characters who are imperfect, complicated and deeply relatable, the kind of characters audiences genuinely care about. We couldn’t be more excited to reunite with them for ‘I’m Not Here to Hurt You’ and are grateful to our partners at Bell Media, Crave and Blink49 Studios,” said Lauren Stein, EVP and head of creative at Sony Pictures Television.

“This new series marks an exciting moment for Crave as we continue to build our portfolio of compelling, premium original content with international appeal,” said Justin Stockman, VP, Global Content, Bell Media. “Freddie’s ability to embody complex characters is second to none, and we’re delighted to collaborate with celebrated Canadian creative, David Shore, on our first-ever project with Sony Pictures Television.”

“David Shore and Freddie Highmore have created a truly compelling and emotionally complex series with enormous international potential,” said Blink49 Studios CEO John Morayniss. “We’re excited to collaborate with Bell Media and Sony Pictures Television on ‘I’m Not Here to Hurt You’ to bring this exceptional story to audiences around the world.”

“I’m Not Here to Hurt You” is co-created by Shore and Highmore, who also serve as non-writing executive producers alongside Claire Londy for Alfresco Pictures and Erin Gunn for ShoreZ.

Highmore is represented by Artist’s Rights Group (ARG), Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Toczek Suddleson and is currently under a first look deal at SPT through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Shore is represented by CAA (Chris Silbermann), The Shuman Company (Larry Shuman) and Bill Sobel.