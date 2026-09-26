‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 Adds John Goodman, Ian Alexander and Laura Bailey

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John Goodman is joining the cast of HBO’s “The Last of Us” Season 3.

The drama series will also see the addition of Laura Bailey and Ian Alexander, who portrayed Abby and Lev in “The Last of Us: Part II” video game, respectively.

Goodman and Alexander will portray Joey and Paco, a friendly duo who dub themselves “Heroes of the Highway.” Meanwhile, Bailey will play Elizabeth, one of the leaders of the Seraphites.

Goodman is repped by Gersh, while Alexander is repped by Curate and Bailey is repped by CAA.

“The Last of Us” Season 3, which is set to be the HBO drama’s final season, will see Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby take the lead as we follow her journey following the events of Season 2.

Audiences will remember that the former Firefly and her group of friends, dubbed The Salt Lake crew, went after Joel (Pedro Pascal) after he pulled Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the hospital in Season 1. Joel’s shocking death would prompt Ellie to go on a journey of revenge in Season 2, which would come to a head as she came face to face with Abby at the end of the season.

Season 2 ended with Abby waking up and walking through a football stadium that the W.L.F. uses as both a post-apocalyptic safe haven and base of operation, with the clock winding back to Seattle Day 1 to show the events of Season 2 from her perspective.

In addition to Goodman, Bailey, Alexander, Dever and Ramsey, Season 3 will see the return of Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord, who will return as Mel, Nora and Owen, respectively. Also joining the cast is Jason Ritter and Patrick Wilson. Danny Ramirez, who portrayed Manny in four episodes of Season 2, dropped out due to scheduling conflicts in late December. He has since been replaced by Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

“The Last of Us” Season 3 is expected to release in 2027.