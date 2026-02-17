‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ as Netflix’s Most-Watched TV Show of the Week With 9.6 Million Views

“The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 picked up enough viewership steam in its second week to dethrone “Bridgerton” Season 4, which had reigned as the top TV series since its debut at the end of January.

After debuting to 9 million views in the No. 2 spot, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 tallied up 9.6 million views in its second week, rising to the top spot on Netflix’s top 10 English-language list for the week of Feb. 9. Viewership for “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 surpassed that of “Bridgerton” Season 4, which moved down to the No. 2 spot on the list with 9.4 million views.

The fourth installments of “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Bridgerton” led the top 10 list, with limited series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” coming in at the No. 3 spot with 8.4 million views and “Katt Williams: The Last Report” taking the No. 4 spot with 7.1 million views.

Next up was “Love Is Blind: Ohio” with 4.6 million views in the fifth spot on the list, as well as “His & Hers,” which took the No. 6 spot in its sixth week in the top 10 with 3.9 million views.

On the film side, Tyler Perry’s “Joe’s College Road Trip” scored the biggest opening for a comedy film Netflix has seen this year with 12.5 million views, and also became the week’s top English-language movie. It nearly doubled the viewership for the No. 2 movie this week, which went to “The Investigation of Lucy Letby” with 6.6 million views.

Also on the film list was “How to Train Your Dragon” in the No. 3 spot with 6.1 million views, “KPop Demon Hunters” in the No. 4 spot with 5.7 million views and “Overboard” (2018) in the No. 5 spot with 5.1 million views. Notably, “The Rip” spent its fifth week on the top 10 list with 4.7 million views.

The non-English-language TV list was dominated by German thriller series “Unfamiliar,” which tallied up 10.4 million views in its second week on the list. It outpaced “Lead Children” and “The Art of Sarah,” which brought in 4.2 and 3.8 million views, respectively.