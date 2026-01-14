‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 Costume Gallery: Meet the Competitors | Photos

Season 14 of “The Masked Singer” has begun and, as always, the FOX singing competition is keeping viewers on their toes with new tactics. But one thing that always remains the same is the insane costume work for the contestants.
Kicking off on Jan. 7, “The Masked Singer” eliminated baseball legend David Ortiz first, after he performed as Googly Eyes. The Croissants were also eliminated on the first episode, but their identity won’t be revealed until the beginning of week two, on Jan. 14.
So, who’s left? Well obviously, we don’t know who’s under the masks. But we can show you the costumes themselves.
You can see a full list of season 14 costumes below.
Pangolin
This is Pangolin and, believe it or not, Pangolins are actually a real animal. They’re completely covered in scales and are creatures of the night.
14k Karot Carrot
Get it? Karot Carrot? Because it’s golden? You get it.
Crane
Crane is one of the taller costumes this year, potentially giving some clue as to who might be underneath the mask?
Googly Eyes
Googly Eyes was the first eliminated costume of the season, and revealed baseball star David Ortiz.
Owl
Say hello to Owl, who has a bit of a futuristic twist to its look.
Queen Corgi
Queen Elizabeth II was known for many things, including her beloved corgis. So it’s fitting to combine the two into Queen Corgi for “The Masked Singer.”
Cat Witch
All cats have some form of magical powers, don’t they? We think so. At the very least, black cats always pop up in Halloween stories, and thus we have Cat Witch.
Stingray
This may look a little alien-esque, but it’s in fact just a normal stingray. Well, a very well-dressed Stingray.
Galaxy Girl
Galaxy Girl is literally a walking galaxy, with a planet for a head (and all over her body).
Croissants
The Croissants were also eliminated in week one, but their identities haven’t been revealed just yet.
Handyman
Handyman could maybe be considered a robot, but he’s also got construction clothes on. Really, he’s just a fixer!
Calla Lily
Calla Lily is a more classic “Masked Singer” costume, with a flower head and a gorgeous flowing dress.
Eggplant
I mean, did you imagine any other kind of face for this emoji/vegetable come to life?
Pugcasso
It’s a playful twist on Picasso! What elese could you call him, Artsy Pug? No, it could only be Pugcasso.
Snow Cone
Snow Cone is a colorful, joyful costume, combining multiple flavors to get the final look.
High Voltage
High Voltage is one of those rare costumes where the eyes are neither big, nor even immediately visible. It’s also got plugs for arms, in one of the more creative moves for the costumes.
Scarab
Scarab gives both ancient vibes and a little bit of Power Ranger vibes, and we are here for both.
Le Who Who
No, not Labubu, this is Le Who Who. Still a bit terrifying, but in a much different way.