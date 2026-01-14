‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 Costume Gallery: Meet the Competitors | Photos

From Googly Eyes to Galaxy Girl

Masked Singer season 14 costumes (Fox)

Season 14 of “The Masked Singer” has begun and, as always, the FOX singing competition is keeping viewers on their toes with new tactics. But one thing that always remains the same is the insane costume work for the contestants.

Kicking off on Jan. 7, “The Masked Singer” eliminated baseball legend David Ortiz first, after he performed as Googly Eyes. The Croissants were also eliminated on the first episode, but their identity won’t be revealed until the beginning of week two, on Jan. 14.

So, who’s left? Well obviously, we don’t know who’s under the masks. But we can show you the costumes themselves.

You can see a full list of season 14 costumes below.

Matthew Lawrence on "The Masked Singer" (Fox)
THE MASKED SINGER: Pangolin. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Pangolin

This is Pangolin and, believe it or not, Pangolins are actually a real animal. They’re completely covered in scales and are creatures of the night.

THE MASKED SINGER: 14k Karot Carrot. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

14k Karot Carrot

Get it? Karot Carrot? Because it’s golden? You get it.

THE MASKED SINGER: Crane. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Crane

Crane is one of the taller costumes this year, potentially giving some clue as to who might be underneath the mask?

THE MASKED SINGER: Googly Eyes. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Googly Eyes

Googly Eyes was the first eliminated costume of the season, and revealed baseball star David Ortiz.

THE MASKED SINGER: Owl. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Owl

Say hello to Owl, who has a bit of a futuristic twist to its look.

THE MASKED SINGER: Queen Corgi. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Queen Corgi

Queen Elizabeth II was known for many things, including her beloved corgis. So it’s fitting to combine the two into Queen Corgi for “The Masked Singer.”

THE MASKED SINGER: Cat Witch. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Cat Witch

All cats have some form of magical powers, don’t they? We think so. At the very least, black cats always pop up in Halloween stories, and thus we have Cat Witch.

THE MASKED SINGER: Stingray. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Stingray

This may look a little alien-esque, but it’s in fact just a normal stingray. Well, a very well-dressed Stingray.

THE MASKED SINGER: Galaxy Girl. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Galaxy Girl

Galaxy Girl is literally a walking galaxy, with a planet for a head (and all over her body).

THE MASKED SINGER: The Croissants. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Croissants

The Croissants were also eliminated in week one, but their identities haven’t been revealed just yet.

THE MASKED SINGER: Handyman. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Handyman

Handyman could maybe be considered a robot, but he’s also got construction clothes on. Really, he’s just a fixer!

THE MASKED SINGER: Calla Lily. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Calla Lily

Calla Lily is a more classic “Masked Singer” costume, with a flower head and a gorgeous flowing dress.

THE MASKED SINGER: Eggplant. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Eggplant

I mean, did you imagine any other kind of face for this emoji/vegetable come to life?

THE MASKED SINGER: Pugcasso. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Pugcasso

It’s a playful twist on Picasso! What elese could you call him, Artsy Pug? No, it could only be Pugcasso.

THE MASKED SINGER: Snow Cone. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Snow Cone

Snow Cone is a colorful, joyful costume, combining multiple flavors to get the final look.

THE MASKED SINGER: High Voltage. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

High Voltage

High Voltage is one of those rare costumes where the eyes are neither big, nor even immediately visible. It’s also got plugs for arms, in one of the more creative moves for the costumes.

THE MASKED SINGER: Scarab. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Scarab

Scarab gives both ancient vibes and a little bit of Power Ranger vibes, and we are here for both.

THE MASKED SINGER: Le Who Who?. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC.

Le Who Who

No, not Labubu, this is Le Who Who. Still a bit terrifying, but in a much different way.

