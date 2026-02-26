‘The Masked Singer’: Snow Cone Says She’ll Continue to Focus on Music Amid Her Husband’s Mayoral Run

Note: Major spoilers ahead for this Spice Girls night on “The Masked Singer”

Snow Cone’s time on “The Masked Singer” came to an end on Wednesday night, but she’s not leaving the stage any time soon. According to the singer and former reality TV star, she plans to continue focusing on music, even as her husband makes a bid to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

“The Hills” veteran Heidi Montag was unmasked as Snow Cone on the Fox competition on Spice Girls night, which meant that her husband Spencer Pratt was also revealed to be Mr. Snow. So, if he manages to succeed in his endeavors, would that make her Mrs. Mayor, or will he continue on with his new masked title?

“He can be Mr. Snow Mayor!” Montag suggested to TheWrap with a laugh.

Speaking more seriously about Pratt’s political hopes, Montag noted that they plan on keeping a balance between their kids, their personal goals and their joint goals. For Montag, that means a continued focus on her music, with two new singles recently released and an album on the way.

“It would be a lot of his world. I definitely want to stay music-focused, and have been,” she explained. “This is, you know, the career that I’ve always wanted, and one that I continue to work on. Obviously, I’ll always be here to support him and whatever he would like me to participate in. But also, I am a full-time mom.”

“So for me, and especially with the kids being so young, that’s also a main priority and focus,” Montag continued. “So, I’m already dealing with a bunch of hats as is, doing the music, and trying to be with the kids as much as possible, and volunteering in their schools. So, you know, we would love the challenge, and I guess we’ll just have to see how Mr. Snow plays out here!”

Unfortunately, she didn’t make it to the winner’s circle on “The Masked Singer” — and she was sure she would, telling TheWrap, “There was no way in my mind that I was not winning or going to the finals” — but Montag really gave it everything she had. As an added bonus, filming the show last year was immensely helpful as she and her family dealt with the loss of their home in the Palisades fire.

“We filmed it in the fall, and I got the call, I think, right before that,” she recalled. “So some time had gone by, and I literally had been performing for five months straight, so I was perfectly ready to get on this stage. It was a great time for me. It was a great distraction. It was really fun for the kids to watch me perform.”

“So it just gave a light and an excitement for everything that we had been through, and just another blessing in disguise,” Montag continued.

That said, the loss of their home continues to be challenging on the family.

“We went to our lot yesterday, and I definitely broke down in tears again,” Montag admitted. “You know, it’s just kind of something that comes and goes in waves, like any grief or loss, but we’re just trying to focus on the positive. And ‘The Masked Singer’ was an incredibly positive and uplifting outlet.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.