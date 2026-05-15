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Noah Wyle Explains Why He Isn’t Ready for ‘The Pitt’ Night Shift Spinoff

“When you have something that’s a really good thing and it’s working for you, you don’t want to dissipate it too quickly,” the “ER” alum adds

Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle (Photo credit: "A Lot More" podcast)

Noah Wyle, the star and executive producer of “The Pitt,” shut down chatter surrounding a night shift-centric spinoff, saying that fans don’t need to see more of those characters.

“I said off-handedly the other day that I think we’re getting enough night shift,” Wyle said on the “A Lot More” podcast Thursday. “And I think you want more, but you’re getting what I think is appropriate.”

Wyle shared that he was blasted as “patronizing and pretentious” for this answer, but still doubled down on his stance, noting, “I still don’t think you need more night shift. Those are great characters. It’s a wonderful energy.”

Wyle, who rose to fame playing Dr. John Carter on 11 seasons of “ER,” noted that they’ve spoken to people that work on the night shift in an emergency room, revealing “it’s a lot less wild” than fans may think.

Noah Wyle, The Pitt
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“You know who works mostly night shift? Mothers,” he went on. “Because they like to be free for their kids [and] to be home during the day. So, it’s a lot less wild and woolly, and a lot more boring and sedate than you would think.”

Still, Wyle understood why fans have been clamoring for more screen time for the night shift crew, which is led by fan-favorite Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy).

“Those are great characters,” Wyle shared. “We love bringing them in.”

He added that spinning off “The Pitt” runs the risk of diluting “the potency” of the hit drama.

“I’ll say personally, I feel like when you have something that’s a really good thing and it’s working for you, you don’t want to dissipate it too quickly,” he said. “You don’t want to bleed it off into other narratives and franchise it out, because I think you kind of dilute the potency a little bit and you get everybody overfamiliar with the arena to where it loses a little bit of its specialness.”

Watch Wyle’s comments below.

As for what’s to come for “The Pitt” season 3? Back in April, Wyle told attendees at PaleyFest LA 2026 that the new season will probably take place in the fall, adding that they’ll “play with the cold weather, different cases.”

Seasons one and two of “The Pitt” are available to stream on HBO Max.

“The Pitt” Season 2 (Warrick Page/HBO Max)
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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