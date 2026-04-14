‘The Pitt’ Pays It Forward to Real-Life Healthcare Workers: ‘Without You, There Is No Show’

“The Pitt” Season 2 doesn’t come to an end until this Thursday … but for some of the real-life heroes who’ve helped inspire the show, they’ve already seen how hour 15 of the 4th of July plays out.

That’s because HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television partnered with select Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide to offer special advanced screenings of the finale for medical professionals on Monday night, complete with some essential, collectible merch.

“To our healthcare workers – thank you. Those words can’t begin to express the appreciation we have for healthcare professionals and the work you so tirelessly do. ‘The Pitt’ is inspired by your dedication and professionalism,” the HBO team shared in a message. “Without you, there is no show. We hope you enjoy the Season 2 finale and thank you to all the fans watching.”

The screening was offered to “any and all healthcare professionals, active or retired,” while a pair of behind-the-scenes featurettes also played before the new episode. The branded goodie bags included socks, lip balm, mints, bracelets, a badge reel and even a power bank.

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“To honor the dedication and impact of healthcare professionals across the country, ‘The Pitt’ along with HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television are partnering with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to host a nationwide series of free advance fan screenings for the Season 2 finale of the Emmy-winning Max Original series,” the streamer previously shared. “The screening program invites healthcare workers to come together for special communal viewing experiences celebrating their steadfast dedication to their communities.”

The special screenings took place at Alamo Drafthouses in New York City (Brooklyn), Boston (Seaport), Dallas (Cedars), Austin (Mueller), Denver (Westminster), San Francisco (Mountain View), Twin Cities (Woodbury), Los Angeles (DTLA), Raleigh and Naples, Fla.

“The Pitt” Season 2 finale airs Thursday on HBO Max. The show has already been renewed for Season 3.