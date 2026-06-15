The Women of ‘The Pitt’ Join TheWrap’s Exclusive Portrait Studio | Photos

In TheWrap’s cover story with the women of “The Pitt,” the seven women in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series have a frank and spirited conversation about Season 2’s explosive storylines, the gruesome injuries that spooked them the most, Dr. Robby’s misogyny and even a bit of penis empathy (as opposed to penis envy, mind you).
Below are exclusive portraits shot by Erik Carter for TheWrap in Los Angeles on April 12 and June 1, 2026.
Read TheWrap’s full cover story here.
Isa Briones stars as Dr. Trinity Santos on “The Pitt”
Isa Briones
Shabana Azeez stars as Victoria Javadi on “The Pitt”
Shabana Azeez
Supriya Ganesh stars as Dr. Samira Mohan on “The Pitt”
Supriya Ganesh
Katherine LaNasa stars as Dana Evans on “The Pitt”
Katherine LaNasa
Taylor Dearden stars as Dr. Melissa King on “The Pitt”
Taylor Dearden
Sepideh Moafi stars as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi on “The Pitt”
Sepideh Moafi
Fiona Dourif stars as Dr. Cassie McKay on “The Pitt”
Fiona Dourif
Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Isa Briones and Shabana Azeez