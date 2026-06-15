The Women of ‘The Pitt’ Join TheWrap’s Exclusive Portrait Studio | Photos

In TheWrap’s cover story with the women of “The Pitt,” the seven women in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series have a frank and spirited conversation about Season 2’s explosive storylines, the gruesome injuries that spooked them the most, Dr. Robby’s misogyny and even a bit of penis empathy (as opposed to penis envy, mind you).

Below are exclusive portraits shot by Erik Carter for TheWrap in Los Angeles on April 12 and June 1, 2026.

Read TheWrap’s full cover story here.