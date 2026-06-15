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The Women of ‘The Pitt’ Join TheWrap’s Exclusive Portrait Studio | Photos

TheWrap magazine: Shabana Azeez, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Supriya Ganesh, Katherine LaNasa and Sepideh Moafi strike a pose

Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Isa Briones and Shabana Azeez (Photographed by Erik Carter for TheWrap)
Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Isa Briones and Shabana Azeez (Photographed by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

In TheWrap’s cover story with the women of “The Pitt,” the seven women in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series have a frank and spirited conversation about Season 2’s explosive storylines, the gruesome injuries that spooked them the most, Dr. Robby’s misogyny and even a bit of penis empathy (as opposed to penis envy, mind you).

Below are exclusive portraits shot by Erik Carter for TheWrap in Los Angeles on April 12 and June 1, 2026.

Read TheWrap’s full cover story here.

Isa Briones
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Isa Briones stars as Dr. Trinity Santos on “The Pitt”

Isa Briones
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Isa Briones

Shabana Azeez
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Shabana Azeez stars as Victoria Javadi on “The Pitt”

Shabana Azeez as Medical Student Victoria Javadi
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Shabana Azeez

Supriya Ganesh
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Supriya Ganesh stars as Dr. Samira Mohan on “The Pitt”

Supriya Ganesh
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Supriya Ganesh

Katherine LaNasa
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Katherine LaNasa stars as Dana Evans on “The Pitt”

Katherine LaNasa
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Katherine LaNasa

Taylor Dearden
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Taylor Dearden stars as Dr. Melissa King on “The Pitt”

Taylor Dearden
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Taylor Dearden

Sepideh Moafi
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Sepideh Moafi stars as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi on “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Sepideh Moafi

Fiona Dourif
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Fiona Dourif stars as Dr. Cassie McKay on “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Fiona Dourif

Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Isa Briones, and Shabana Azeez
(Photo by Erik Carter for TheWrap)

Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Isa Briones and Shabana Azeez

Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Isa Briones and Shabana Azeez photographed for TheWrap by Erik Carter
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