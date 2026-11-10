Faith-Based Mockumentary ‘The Promised Land’ Moves From YouTube to Prime Video in the US | Exclusive

Faith-based mockumentary series “The Promised Land” will move from YouTube to Prime Video in the U.S., TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Starting on Nov. 15, “The Promised Land” will stream on Prime Video in the U.S., joining other faith-based series “House of David” and “The Chosen,” which will launch its sixth installment on the same day.

The move comes ahead of the launch of “The Promised Land” Season 2, which doesn’t yet have an official launch date, but had been slated for the fall. Additional information on Season 2 is forthcoming.

The Lionsgate TV-distributed show first launched on YouTube in July 2024, and since then, all episodes passed the 1 million view mark and the show has tallied up over 150 million cumulative impressions since the pilot. The move to Prime Video is aimed at expanding the show’s audience beyond YouTube.

Creator, writer and director Mitch Hudson was inspired for the mockumentary twist on the Old Testament while working on “The Chosen” as an assistant director.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Moses and the Hebrews are fresh out of Egypt and adjusting to their new freedom — with all the chaos of a fledgling start-up. With Red Sea miracles behind them and 40 years of wandering ahead, the people grapple with doubt, bickering, and bizarre wilderness problems—from complaints about manna to doing laundry in a dirty river. Alongside Miriam, Aaron, and Joshua, Moses tries to keep the group moving forward while questioning his own ability to lead.”

Wasim No’Mani (“The Chosen”) stars as Moses while Shereen Khan (“The Studio”) plays as Miriam and Majed Sayess (“FBI”) appears as Aaron.

Additional cast includes Tryphena Wade (“The Geechee Witch”) as Zipporah, Artoun Nazareth (“The Odyssey”) as Joshua, Dav Paolo Coretti (“The Chosen”) as Chisisi and Brad Culver (“The Chosen”) as Korah.

The series is produced by Milk + Honey Studios and Studio 523, with Richie Johns (“Still Hope,” “On a Wing and a Prayer”) serving as a producer.