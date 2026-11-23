Following its impressive debut viewership, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” has scored a renewal from Hulu.
The unscripted series, which expands the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” franchise, has been granted a 20-episode order from Hulu, the streamer revealed Monday. If split evenly into two 10-episode seasons, the episodes would increase the first season, which consisted of eight episodes.
Since its Nov. 12 premiere, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” has tallied 35 million hours globally in its first 11 days on Hulu and Disney+, and has claimed a spot on the Hulu Top 15 Today list every day since its debut. The show also debuted to strong viewership that put the spinoff 12% ahead of Season 5 of the original series.
To date, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” franchise has driven over half a billion total hours globally to date.
Season 1 follows a “new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County [who] collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; it is their identity. While some defend their way of life and fight against modernity, others embrace change and become a platform to disrupt the status quo,” per the official logline.
The cast for Season 1 includes Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Jen Affleck, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo, McCall DaPron and Salomé Andrea.
Produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” is executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Amanda Weinstein, Melissa Bidwell and Brandon Beck at Jeff Jenkins Productions as well as Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG and Georgia Berger, Lisa Filipelli and Danielle Pistotnik at Select Entertainment.