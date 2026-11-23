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Following its impressive debut viewership, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” has scored a renewal from Hulu.

The unscripted series, which expands the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” franchise, has been granted a 20-episode order from Hulu, the streamer revealed Monday. If split evenly into two 10-episode seasons, the episodes would increase the first season, which consisted of eight episodes.