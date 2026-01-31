‘The Studio’ Bows Out of Apple TV Press Day Panel Following Catherine O’Hara’s Death

The cast of “The Studio” has bowed out of a planned Apple TV press day next week following the death of co-star and comedy legend Catherine O’Hara.

The panel, which was set to take place during an Apple TV’s press day on Tuesday, Feb. 3 in Santa Monica, was set to feature “The Studio” stars Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders (O’Hara was not scheduled to be present) as a teaser for Season 2, which is currently in production.

News of O’Hara’s death broke early Friday. The actress died Friday in Los Angeles following a brief illness, per a statement shared by CAA, O’Hara’s agency. Following news of O’Hara’s passing, tributes for the comedy great came flooding in on Friday, including those from her co-stars on “The Studio,” with Rogen applauding the actress as “hysterical, kind, intuitive [and] generous.”

“I told O’Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I’d ever had the pleasure of watching on screen. ‘Home Alone’ was the movie that made me want to make movies. Getting to work with her was a true honour,” Rogen wrote. “She made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We’re all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it.”

“We are all heartbroken by the loss of Catherine O’Hara,” a joint statement from Apple TV and “The Studio” producer Lionsgate read. “An undeniable legend, icon, and incomparable talent, Catherine elevated every project she was a part of, including the singular genius she brought to her role on ‘The Studio,’ and every transcendent performance she gifted to us.”

“Her artistic accomplishments will forever bring humor, light, and love for generations to come, and her brilliance and generosity of spirit touched everyone around her,” the statement continued. “We will hold her in our hearts always, and extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to her husband Bo, and children, Matthew and Luke.”

Production on “The Studio” Season 2 began in January. It’s unclear how the passing of O’Hara, who played former studio chief Patty Leigh, will impact upcoming episodes.