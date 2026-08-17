‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Trailer Teases Next-Level Deception With First Full Cast of Ordinary Americans

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The celebrity casting on “The Traitors” has boosted the Peacock competition show into the cultural zeitgeist, but NBC’s all-civilian cast will enable the contestants, unknown by each other or America, to crank up the deception.

In the trailer for “The Traitors: New Blood,” which premieres NBC on Sept. 17, 22 ordinary Americans gear up to enter the famed castle, each with their own strategy to win their share of a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

“When nobody knows who you are, you can get away with anything,” host Alan Cumming said in the trailer, while a contestant added, “When was the last time you were able to go into a room without anyone knowing anything about you?”

Several of the contestants are already committed to lying, with one quipping, “The name of the show is called ‘The Traitors,’ I’m going to deceive somebody.”

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All of the players’ strategies will be revealed when “The Traitors: New Blood” debts on Thursday, Sept. 17, with a two-hour premiere of its first two episodes from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. Another two episodes will debut on Sept. 24 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with single new episodes then airing Thursdays on NBC. The show also streams the next day on Peacock.

The occupations of the all-civilian cast range from an astrophysicist to a funeral director. Check out the full cast, all of whom were hand-selected from over 80,000 hopeful applicants, here.

Produced by Studio Lambert, “The Traitors” is executive produced by Cumming, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Doran Azouelos. The format was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit and is distributed by All3Media International, part of media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.