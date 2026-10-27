‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Boos High Prices on Halloween Candy: ‘And I Make Good Money!’

With the prices of virtually everything up right now, even the hosts of “The View” are feeling the squeeze. On Tuesday morning, host Alyssa Farah Griffin was stunned by the price of Halloween candy this year, admitting that she was taken aback even with her salary.
The moment came as the ABC hosts discussed the president’s outrage over former president Barack Obama’s joke comparing the White House to a Cheesecake Factory operated by Saddam Hussein. He quipped as much because of President Trump’s affinity for gold ornamentations, which equally outraged host Sara Haines.
“Nobody cares what the White House looks like. It’s nice to worry about symbols when things get boring, and everyone’s eating well, and we all have healthcare,” she bellowed. “We can all then worry about our monuments, and our reflecting pools, and our ballrooms.”
“In the meantime, it is greatly offensive to splash around all this gold while people are hungry. That wasn’t in your campaign promise,” Haines continued. “‘I will give the remodeling of a century.’ No one voted on this, and no one cares about it!”
Farah Griffin readily agreed on that part.
“No one voted for this. No one can afford anything,” she echoed. “I was just buying Halloween candy, like for my neighborhood, and I make good money! It’s so expensive. All my mom friends are thinking about that.”
As she spoke, host Sunny Hostin also chimed in about how expensive sweets are this year.
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.