‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Boos High Prices on Halloween Candy: ‘And I Make Good Money!’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

With the prices of virtually everything up right now, even the hosts of “The View” are feeling the squeeze. On Tuesday morning, host Alyssa Farah Griffin was stunned by the price of Halloween candy this year, admitting that she was taken aback even with her salary.

The moment came as the ABC hosts discussed the president’s outrage over former president Barack Obama’s joke comparing the White House to a Cheesecake Factory operated by Saddam Hussein. He quipped as much because of President Trump’s affinity for gold ornamentations, which equally outraged host Sara Haines.