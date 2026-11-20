Former Trump administration member Elon Musk claimed this week that he is “not MAGA,” and the hosts of “The View” aren’t buying it. That said, Alyssa Farah Griffin also very much thinks the billionaire Trump donor will be doing anything he can, even “wearing a Pride flag,” to look like he supports Democrats in the next six months.
As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts largely laughed at Musk’s insistence at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit that he is “not MAGA” and doesn’t even really know what it means. To Farah Griffin, it was a pretty “rich” attempt at self-preservation, after donating half a billion dollars to Republicans in the midterms, only for them to get largely swept.
“I thought this was so rich because he described himself in 2024 on the campaign trail with Donald Trump, not just as MAGA, he said, ‘I am dark gothic MAGA,’” Farah Griffin reminded viewers. “He wore a hat in the cabinet room appearing with Donald Trump, a red cap that said ‘Donald Trump was right about everything.’”
The host was also quick to argue that, for tech oligarchs like Musk, losing the amount of money he did on this campaign “is a rounding error” that really doesn’t affect his bottom line. That said, Farah Griffin thinks Musk sees the writing on the walls.
“So I’m also predicting that over the next six months, as Democrats take back control, you’re going to see him wearing a pride flag and doing land acknowledgements and trying to make us all forget,” she said.
Host Ana Navarro agreed that Musk sees what’s coming, but is more worried about another possibility.
“I think somebody’s afraid of an investigation,” Navarro guessed. “I think somebody’s afraid of a congressional subpoena, because there needs to be accountability for the horrible things, haphazard cuts that DOGE did.”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.