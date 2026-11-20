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Former Trump administration member Elon Musk claimed this week that he is “not MAGA,” and the hosts of “The View” aren’t buying it. That said, Alyssa Farah Griffin also very much thinks the billionaire Trump donor will be doing anything he can, even “wearing a Pride flag,” to look like he supports Democrats in the next six months.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts largely laughed at Musk’s insistence at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit that he is “not MAGA” and doesn’t even really know what it means. To Farah Griffin, it was a pretty “rich” attempt at self-preservation, after donating half a billion dollars to Republicans in the midterms, only for them to get largely swept.