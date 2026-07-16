Alyssa Farah Griffin Begs Trump to Stop Focusing on 2020 Election Ahead of Address: ‘Nobody in America’ Wants This

Though the exact topic of President Trump’s address on Thursday remains unconfirmed, rumors are swirling that he’ll be speaking on election integrity, particularly in regards to the 2020 election that he lost. And at this point, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is begging him to stop talking about this.

To kick off Thursday’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts first zeroed in on the Senate Intel Committee hearing for Trump new national intelligence nominee, Jay Clayton. During said hearing, Clayton refused to outright say that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, fueling speculation that Trump intends to claim otherwise yet again on Thursday. So, Farah Griffin offered Trump some advice — or rather, some repeat advice, because she’s said it on the show multiple times.

“Focus on the election you won. You won in 2024,” she said. “You won every battleground state. You won the popular vote. You need to focus on that because voters voted for you, thinking you were going to address the cost of living, you were going to deal with the border. Nobody in America right now wants to re-litigate the 2020 election.”

At that, host Sara Haines stressed that it’s on record that most people around Trump don’t believe the 2020 election was stolen, and didn’t believe it at the time. Not even Trump himself believed it, according to Farah Griffin, who worked for him at the time.

These days though, Farah Griffin thinks Trump might have legitimately convinced himself he won.

“In reading Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s reporting, I actually truly believe when you repeat something enough and you surround yourself by people who are affirming it, I really do think that he believes that,” she said. “He believes it!”

Even so, Farah Griffin admitted that she’s “stressed” by Trump’s continued focus on the 2020 election, considering he’s a lame duck president.

“He’s turned out after this. So when I actually first heard that he was giving a national address this Thursday, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s going to talk to us about the war in Iran that we’re still in!’ The one where we have not had it communicated: How long are we going to be there? What’s the end game? How many guys are going?”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.