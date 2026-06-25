‘The View’ Says Trump’s Abrupt Housing Bill Reversal Is Why ‘So Many’ Republicans Privately ‘Bash Him’

President Trump very suddenly called off a signing ceremony for a bipartisan housing bill this week, and for the hosts of “The View,” the move is a perfect example of why so many Republicans privately “bash” the man.

The bill would’ve been a big step toward helping the affordability of homes, and passed both the House and Senate, but Trump canceled the signing as part of an effort to get the SAVE Act signed first. Discussing the move on Thursday morning, the hosts of “The View” were thoroughly disgusted by the move.

“This is why so many Republicans on Capitol Hill — and I know so many of them — publicly are like ‘We love this president, he’s amazing!’ and privately, they bash him,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

“He hurts their agenda. They’re going into the midterms with nothing to brag about; this would’ve been something to tell their constituents they did, and he pulled the rug out from under them.”

Farah Griffin pointed out that Trump’s own press secretary Karoline Leavitt heaped praise on the bill just a day earlier, calling it one of the most meaningful pieces of legislation in American history. And yet, 24 hours later, “he’s tanking it,” Farah Griffin mourned.

“It just goes to show you, he really doesn’t care about affordability,” Sunny Hostin added. “He really doesn’t care about what’s happening to real Americans. He doesn’t care about the healthcare crisis, he doesn’t care that people can’t afford eggs, he doesn’t care that people can’t fill their gas tanks, he simply doesn’t care.”

“He said the quiet part out loud,” she added. “He said he didn’t care, and he really doesn’t.”

Indeed, earlier this month, Trump bluntly told a reporter that he was not concerned about another spike in oil prices, amid peace talks with Iran reportedly collapsing. His exact words at the time were: “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.