‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Trump’s Endorsement in Texas a ‘Seismic Disaster for Republicans’ | Video

President Trump endorsed Ken Paxton in the Senate race this week, and according to “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin, that’s nothing short of a “seismic disaster for Republicans” in Texas.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed various Republican primaries that happened on Tuesday, which resulted in a loss for Thomas Massie and others. Massie is one of the few Republicans who has openly criticized Trump, specifically in regards to the Epstein files, and as a result, the president helped his opponent get elected. But, Farah Griffin noted that Trump is only good at helping in primaries, which makes his endorsement of Paxton even worse for the GOP.

“This is a seismic disaster for Republicans. As of this morning, James Talarico is polling above Ken Paxton in Texas — you know, deep red Texas,” she said. “Donald Trump is incredibly good at primarying other Republicans in primaries. He has a much bleaker record when it comes to those candidates then winning general elections.”

MASSIE'S PRIMARY LOSS DEEPENS TRUMP'S POWER OVER GOP: 'The View' co-hosts react to the president flexing his stronghold over the GOP by backing primary candidates who knocked rival Thomas Massie, and other officials who defied him, out of the running. pic.twitter.com/K4Svlkzr7r — The View (@TheView) May 20, 2026

Farah Griffin then ran down a laundry list of candidates Trump endorsed who lost handily in their general elections, including Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker and more.

“This may prove to be another example of him choosing somebody who has ethics issues, who has personal issues, who could end up actually allowing Texas to turn blue,” she added. “So, disaster for the party, but claim your little victory that you beat Thomas Massie.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.