‘The View’ Hosts Sneer at Caitlyn Jenner’s Complaints About Trump Policy: ‘Girl, Cry Me a River’ | Video

Longtime Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner is struggling with how one of the president’s policies is affecting her right now, but the hosts of “The View” offered zero sympathy to her on Monday morning. In fact, host Ana Navarro argued that “there’s a special place in hell” for people like Jenner.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed who seems to have the ear of the president right now, after podcaster Joe Rogan’s success in getting Trump to fast track research into psychedelic drugs. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Jenner lamented how she can’t travel internationally at the moment, because her gender marker on her passport is male, as a result of an executive order by Trump.

“Caitlyn Jenner, girl, cry me a river,” host Ana Navarro bluntly offered. “Let me play my little violin for you. Changing the marker on the passports is a executive order that he signed on day one. On day one! So if you think that he didn’t know what he was doing, if you think he wasn’t fulfilling a campaign promise, because as [Sara says], he absolutely exploited this issue in order to get people to the polls.”

CAITLYN JENNER ASKS TRUMP TO HELP FIX PASSPORT ISSUE: After Jenner spoke out about how Pres. Trump's new passport policies are preventing her from traveling, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/60loaXfeXi — The View (@TheView) April 20, 2026

“I think there’s a special place in hell for people who only care about themselves and don’t care about the effect on others,” she continued. “If she’s saying that this is a safety issue, traveling internationally with the wrong marker on her passport, imagine what the safety issue is for people who are not celebrities, who don’t have access to the White House and who don’t have money.”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to point out that Jenner still openly supports the president, despite being negatively affected by his policies. Meanwhile, moderator Whoopi Goldberg scoffed at Jenner’s surprise over the entire thing.

“Did Caitlyn Jenner not realize that when they said they were going to put your natural birth, biological sign on your passport, that that included her as well?” Whoopi asked.

“Did she think she had a pass? I mean, listen, you know, we always say at the table, you really better think about what you’re voting for, because what’s good for the goose seems to not be good for the gander, in your opinion. And yet, we told you, this is what this means!”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.