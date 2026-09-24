‘The View’: Chelsea Handler Says Mitch McConnell’s Return Is ‘Obviously Like ‘Weekend at Bernie’s”

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Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is back at work, but that doesn’t mean Chelsea Handler thinks he’s actually alive. In fact, the comedian is pretty sure it’s a real-life “Weekend at Bernie’s” situation.

Handler stopped by “The View” on Thursday, and the ABC hosts promptly got her opinion on some of the more political Hot Topics they’ve covered lately. First among them was McConnell’s return to work on Capitol Hill, after being absent for three months, in the hospital with health problems.

“Was that a return? That’s a return to Saturn, is what that was,” Handler joked. “I mean, honestly. I can’t believe — this is obviously like ‘Weekend at Bernie’s.’ We’re dealing with a person who’s unconscious or possibly not even alive. You know, I mean the way they’re propping him up — and when his hand went up, I was like, ‘Who’s holding his hand up?!’”

Speaking a bit more seriously on the subject (but only just), Handler called it “just ridiculous.”

“When they look back at this time in history, how are we going to explain ourselves?” she wondered. “But luckily with AI, maybe none of us will have to!”

Handler isn’t the only one at “The View” that’s taken issue with McConnell’s return. Last week, host Ana Navarro called it outright “elder abuse” against the Kentucky senator, especially after video surfaced of him seemingly needing to be told which way to vote during a hearing.

“This is not the first time, it’s not the second time, I’ve lost count of the amount of times that we’ve seen him freeze, that we’ve read about him falling and hurting himself, that we’ve read about him being hospitalized,” Navarro lamented.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.