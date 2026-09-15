‘The View’ Hosts Weirded Out by CNN’s Fly-Fishing Interview With Gavin Newsom: ‘Just Feels Awkward’

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The hosts of “The View” were baffled on Tuesday morning, after watching a clip from a recent CNN interview with California governor Gavin Newsom — that took place in a Montana river.

Yes, really. Newsom was interviewed by Jake Tapper while the duo went fly fishing. Furing the conversation, he confirmed that he would not run for president in 2028 if Kamala Harris decides to run again, but watching that clip back, moderator Whoopi Goldberg was mostly hung up on the activity at hand.

“It just seems such an odd place to have an interview,” she said, cocking her head.

“Well, CNN keeps moving, so maybe they’re gonna do it in the water from now on,” Joy Behar quipped back.

Meanwhile, host Sara Haines joked that neither man caught a single thing during the interview, while Sunny Hostin said she didn’t realize fly fishing was still “a thing.” Try as she might, Goldberg struggled to move the discussion along.

“I don’t know. It’s just so weird!” she said confusedly. “All right, I’m going to leave it alone.”

“I just picture Gavin Newsom like, I don’t know, either dressed as Batman or in a fancy restaurant, not out fly fishing,” Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed. “He just feels awkward.”

Eventually the women did finally get into their thoughts on Newsom’s actual sentiments, and agreed that Newsom shouldn’t count himself out unless he’s certain he couldn’t win. For her part, Sara Haines argued that the voters should be the ones to decide if he has that shot.

“I appreciate the loyalty he has to a fellow politician and colleague, but I don’t think the presidency should be decided in the party,” she said. “Or fly fishing. But the whole partisan tribal loyalty thing is what literally enrages me into being an independent. So I don’t want them having corner conversations about who’s doing what. Let the voters decide. That’s the whole point of the election.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.