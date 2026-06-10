‘The View’ Hosts Shut Down Kellyanne Conway’s Critiques of Graham Platner: ‘You Can Question, But YOU Can’t Question’

Kellyanne Conway had some strong criticisms for Graham Platner this week, as he won his Senate primary in Maine on Tuesday night. But, of all people to criticize Platner, the hosts of “The View” definitely do not think it should be the former Trump campaign manager and adviser.

During an appearance on Fox News this week, Conway asked what it would take for Democrats to finally stop supporting Platner, considering how mired in scandal his campaign has been. Conway called the man “satirical” rather than senatorial, and suggested that Dems are only supporting him because obtaining power is all they care about.

“Wait. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait,” Whoopi Goldberg said, watching the clip of Conway on “The View” on Wednesday. “Do you remember who you helped put in the White House?”

From there, the ABC moderator went on to list some of the president’s most notable scandals.

“He’s boasted about grabbing women by their private parts. He’s been reported to have cheated on all three of his wives; and allegedly avoiding paying income tax for years; was taken to court for allegedly stiffing his vendors, and his bankers, and his own family; he’s the only president in American history impeached twice for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“So, you can question, but YOU can’t question,” Whoopi continued. “You can’t question, because you helped put him in there.”

The rest of the table unanimously and vocally agreed, laughing at the irony of Conway being the one to critize.

Host Sunny Hostin was quick to add that Trump was also found guilty on 34 felony counts of criminal fraud in the Stormy Daniels case, and found liable for sexual battery and defamation against E. Jean Carroll. Hostin also pointed out that it was Conway herself who coined the term “alternative facts” to defend Trump’s many lies on camera.

The hosts of “The View” readily conceded that Platner has “baggage” to be reckoned with — host Sara Haines promptly started picking it apart herself — but it was hypocritical of any Trump-supporting Republicans to try and call it out.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.